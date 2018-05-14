Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Paves Way For Legalized Sports Betting

Photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gamblers across the United States, rejoice.

The U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark decision Monday in favor of sports gambling, ruling 7-2 in favor of New Jersey to strike down a federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting.

The ruling means U.S. states now have the go-ahead to allow sports betting.

While there is no federal law prohibiting sports gambling, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, passed by Congress in 1992, required every state outside Nevada, Delaware, Montana, and Oregon to ban gambling on the outcome of sporting events.

But former New Jersey governor Chris Christie led the state’s charge in challenging that legislation, arguing it violated the 10th Amendment, which protects states’ rights. New Jersey’s case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where it was decided Monday in a massive win for the sports betting industry.

New Jersey plans to allow limited forms of sports betting in as early as a few weeks’ time, according to comments Christie made back in January. Each state can make an independent decision on whether it wants to allow sports gambling, but many states (if not all) are expected to follow in New Jersey’s footsteps, as sports books are huge drivers of revenue.

Massachusetts could be among the early adopters, and Plainridge Park Casino reportedly has plans to open the state’s first legalized sports book now that legislation has passed.