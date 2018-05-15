Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden, Ex-NFL Player, Super Bowl Winner

Photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kelvin Hayden’s return to the limelight has nothing to do with football.

Emmy-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson revealed Monday via Instagram she’s engaged to the former NFL cornerback. Henson shared their big news with with her 11 million followers, posting a photo her engagement-ring-adorned hand on top of Hayden’s.

“I said yes y’all!!!,” Henson wrote. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! …”

Hayden and Henson have been dating since 2015, according to PEOPLE.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Hayden in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Colts and helped them defeat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, a game in which he returned an interception for a touchdown.

Hayden signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2011 but lasted only one season with the team. He joined the Chicago Bears in 2012, but injuries limited him to just one productive season there. Chicago released him in 2014.