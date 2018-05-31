New England Patriots

Tedy Bruschi Fires Back At Cassius Marsh’s Claim Patriots Don’t Have Fun

New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi

Cassius Marsh didn’t enjoy playing for the Patriots.

Tedy Bruschi, on the other hand, has very fond memories of playing for the Pats, and the former linebacker took to Twitter on Thursday to fire back at those trying to push the narrative that players don’t have fun in New England.

Marsh played in just nine games with the Patriots this past season, but apparently that was enough to leave a bad taste in his mouth. The defensive end recently criticized his time in New England, saying he hated it so much he considered walking away from the NFL.

Marsh, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, isn’t the only player to rip the “Patriot Way,” as Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson also has had some interesting things to say in recent months. Bruschi isn’t having any of it, though. He spent 13 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls, and evidently had a great time.

To each his own, we guess.

