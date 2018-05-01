Terry Rozier Works In One Final Jab At Eric Bledsoe After Torching Sixers

Terry Rozier backed up his pregame trolling Monday night. So, why not take a little victory lap?

After rolling into TD Garden in a Drew Bledsoe jersey — a dig at Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, whom he mistakenly called “Drew” during their first-round playoff series — Rozier went off against the Philadelphia 76ers, tallying a team-high 29 points to power the Boston Celtics to a 117-101 win in Game 1 of the teams’ second-round series.

That performance earned Rozier a postgame interview with TNT’s Ros Gold-Onwude, who asked the Celtics point guard why he showed up in a Bledsoe New England Patriots jersey. (The question comes around the 30-second mark below.)

“I’ve got love for my man Drew Bledsoe, even though we haven’t talked,” Rozier responded.

“I think he knows who I am and I know who he is, so that’s all that matters.”

We see what you did there, Terry.

As a refresher, Bledsoe famously responded, “Who?” and “I don’t know who the f— that is,” when asked about Rozier after Celtics-Bucks Game 2. The two hugged it out after Boston eliminated Milwaukee in Game 7, but it appears Rozier still appreciates being recognized.

Meanwhile, (Drew) Bledsoe seemed to love his involvement in the so-called feud. After Rozier’s monster Game 1 performance, which included seven 3-pointers on nine attempts, the ex-Patriots QB tweeted out a screengrab of Rozier rocking his jersey with the caption, “This jersey ALWAYS loved the long ball!!”

He then shouted out Rozier in another tweet.

And then lit it up! Nice work @T_Rozzay3 https://t.co/1YTCTfpH9L — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 1, 2018

We’d imagine Rozier will be moving on from the Bledsoe beef with Game 2 on the horizon Thursday, but he certainly went out on a high note.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images