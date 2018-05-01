This Fan Got ‘Involved’ In Bruins-Lightning Tussle In The Best Way

Among the perks of sitting front row at an NHL game: You get to be part of the fights!

OK, not quite. But one fan used his imagination to insert himself into a scrap between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

During the third period of Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at Amalie Arena, a skirmish broke out along the boards after Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller cross-checked Lightning center Brayden Point. And as the players tussled, NBC Sports Network’s cameras caught a creatively enthusiastic fan throwing some haymakers of his own from behind the glass.

when you pick a fight on twitter pic.twitter.com/Nd9VCv69lN — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 1, 2018

That’s some serious commitment to the bit. (Check out another angle here.)

Miller, teammate Torey Krug and Tampa Bay’s Anton Stralman and Yanni Gourde all were sent to the penalty box as a result of the donnybrook, while this guy somehow managed to skate free.

The Lightning threw the final punch on the ice, too, winning 4-2 to even the seven-game series at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images