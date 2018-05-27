This Hype Video Will Get Celtics Fans Fired Up For Game 7 Vs. Cavs

Not many people gave the Boston Celtics a chance to reach the NBA Finals at the start of the 2018 playoffs, but that never mattered to the C’s.

Despite season-ending injuries to their two best players in Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics now find themselves one win away from reaching the championship round.

While Celtics fans likely are already pumped up for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, this hype video will take the excitement to new levels.

Check it out:

This is our time. We will NOT bend the knee. #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/gisYjaiRxM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2018

With a win over the Cavs on Sunday at TD Garden, the Celtics will advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. And regardless of who comes out of the Western Conference, Boston will continue to not “bend the knee.”

