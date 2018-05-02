This Team Has Best Odds Of Luring Kawhi Leonard From Spurs; Celtics In Running

Photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’ve gotten to the point where Vegas is weighing in on where Kawhi Leonard will play next season.

Leonard played just nine total games this season due to a quad injury, and reports of tension between he and the Spurs organization has sparked rumors that San Antonio will trade the All-Star forward this offseason.

That speculation has ramped up enough that the sportsbook Bovada published updated odds Thursday on where Leonard will play next season.

Updated odds on what team Kawhi Leonard will be on for the 1st game of the 2018-19 NBA season: Spurs -160

76ers +450

Clippers +700

Lakers +650

Celtics +1100

Cavaliers +1200

Knicks +1400

Hornets/Bucks +1500 Odds via @BovadaLV | #NBA pic.twitter.com/CmDJp9XSxn — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 2, 2018

While Leonard staying put is the most likely scenario, per OddsShark, an intriguing team leads the rest of the pack: The Philadelphia 76ers. An ESPN report earlier this week suggested Leonard’s camp wants to move him to a bigger market, and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, hails from neighboring New Jersey, so the Sixers definitely seem like a legitimate possibility.

The Boston Celtics are in the hunt as well, although they trail Los Angeles’ two teams, the Lakers and Clippers, which also were mentioned in ESPN’s report. The Celtics may have the most to offer the Spurs in a potential trade, though, as they still boast several coveted draft picks they could package with a young star such as Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

The C’s and Sixers, of course, currently are squaring off in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Winner gets Leonard, who says no?