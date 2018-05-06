Tom Brady Floats Interesting Theory For Drop In NFL TV Ratings

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL’s TV ratings have been declining over the past two seasons, with many equating the drop in viewers to the decision by some NFL players to protest racial and social injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.

But don’t count Tom Brady in that crowd.

The New England Patriots quarterback spoke on a variety of topics during a 60-minute interview with Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles this week. When the 40-year-old star was asked about the NFL’s viewership issues, he pointed the finger at the oversaturation of media in society as a problem the league faces.

“There’s so much for us to consume, I mean, as we all know, there’s so much happening,” Brady said, via CBS Sports.

The 2017 NFL MVP even admitted that he isn’t as locked into the league as he used to be.

“I hate to say it: I don’t follow it like I used to, because, so many other things to follow,” Brady said. “And it’s just what can grab your attention, there’s a lot more competition today than there’s ever been, I think, especially with social media, for people to consume information or to consume content. The NFL has had a great product, people love watching the game and I think it’s still doing better than every other program out there, but compared to a time when there was less things to do, it doesn’t live up to those standards.”

Brady also made waves during the conference with his comments about his overall happiness and when he pled the fifth when asked about Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft appreciating him.

It has been a drama-filled offseason for the Patriots, but Brady put some of that to rest when he told Gray he wants to play for at least two more seasons.