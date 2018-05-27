Tom Brady Steals Limelight, Lives Best Life At F1 Monaco Grand Prix

We’re not saying you’re not having a great Memorial Day Weekend.

Chances are, however, you’re not spending it like Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback was on the French Riviera for Sunday’s Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. His day at F1’s crown jewel included messing around on megayachts and, well, a bunch of other stuff.

Here’s Brady doing a bunch of spokesman stuff for TAG Heur:

Speaking of TAG Heur, here’s a video from the luxury watch company that features Brady hurling a touchdown to pass to Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo:

Brady spent a lot of time with fellow-TAG spokesman Daniel Ricciardo, who won the pole for the Monaco GP.

Check out these photos:

The 40-year-old QB wasn’t done yet, though.

A few hours before the race, Brady stopped by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas garage to catch up with F1 star Lewis Hamilton and … Kris Jenner?

Well, that’s one way to spend “The Greatest Day in Motorsports.”

(Oh, and there was this classic Brady interview with Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle.)

Brady, of course, skipped last week’s voluntary team organized activities in New England. His absence raised quite a few eyebrows, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft assured fans that Brady will be present for minicamp in June.

For now, Brady seems perfectly content living his luxurious life to the fullest.