Tom Brady’s Favorite Super Bowl Ring? Well, You Already Know The Answer

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady still isn’t satisfied.

Brady has won five Super Bowl titles, but the New England Patriots quarterback reiterated Monday during an hourlong Q&A at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Santa Monica, Calif., that his favorite ring is one that’s not yet part of his jewelry collection.

“The next one,” Brady told Jim Gray when asked about his favorite ring.

This response should come as no surprise, as it isn’t the first time the veteran QB has used the line during his illustrious NFL career. But it also should be music to Patriots fans’ ears given how strange this offseason has been in New England.

Brady, who turns 41 this summer, touched on various other topics during Monday’s Q&A, including his level of happiness, his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick and how he felt about cornerback Malcolm Butler not playing in Super Bowl LII.