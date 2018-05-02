Tom Wilson Facing Suspension For This Brutal Hit To Head During Game 3

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Wilson got away with one questionable hit in the second of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he probably won’t be as lucky this time around.

The Washington Capitals winger is in hot water after leveling Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Zach Aston-Reese with a huge hit in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The vicious hit somehow went unpunished during the game. However, Wilson won’t have the same luck when dealing with the Department of Player Safety, which already announced Wednesday that Wilson will have a hearing for the hit.

There’s a chance Wilson’s suspension will be a long one, too. Aston-Reese didn’t return to the game and suffered a concussion and a broken jaw from the hit.

Wilson was under some fire for his Game 1 hit on defenseman Brian Dumoulin, when he appeared to hit Dumoulin up high. The Department of Player Safety, however, ruled the head contact was unavoidable, and Wilson avoided punishment.

Wilson is no stranger to questionable hits. He earned a two-game preseason suspension for a late hit on St. Louis’ Robert Thomas in 2017. All he did after returning from that suspension was pick up a four-game ban for boarding Blues forward Sammy Blais in the preseason finale. Sammy Blais.