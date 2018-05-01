Tony Romo Has Message Regarding Dez Bryant For NFL Decision-Makers

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the list of potential suitors for Dez Bryant has gotten shorter.

The free agent wide receiver, who was cut from the Dallas Cowboys on April 13, still hasn’t found a new home after reportedly turning down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old said after he was cut he wanted to stay in the NFC East in order to see his former team twice per year, but there doesn’t seem to be much interest.

Bryant’s longtime former teammate, Tony Romo, vouched for the wide receiver, saying he’d make a great teammate.

“There’s a ton of teams he could help,” Romo said, per ESPN. “One thing, I don’t know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate, and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things.”

But despite Bryant getting emotional, Romo believes the wide receiver will have a new team this season and has a message for head coaches and general managers.

“If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he’s not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way,” Romo said. “He’s going to come out and he’ll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he’ll have a couple options here soon.”

Bryant dealt with injuries for parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons but played every game in 2017. However, his production wasn’t what it had been over the years, only catching 69 passes for six touchdowns with 838 yards in 2017.