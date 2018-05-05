Torey Krug Injury: Bruins Defenseman Leaves Arena In Walking Boot, Per Reports

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug left Friday night’s game at TD Garden in the third period after crashing his left foot hard into the end boards .

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Boston’s 4-3 loss in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning that Krug has a lower body injury and will be further evaluated Saturday.

Krug left the arena with a walking boot over his left foot and using crutches, per multiple reports.

The Bruins play again Sunday in Tampa Bay, where they’ll need a Game 5 win in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series to keep their season alive.

Krug was slow to get off the ice and had to be helped down the tunnel toward the Bruins locker room. Here’s a look at the play were the injury occurred:

Torey Krug heads to the locker room after going hard into the boards. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/vIiF0jBs3y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2018

Krug has been a key contributor offensively for the Bruins all season, including this playoff run. His two assists in Game 4 brought his postseason scoring total to 12 points (three finals, nine assists) in 11 games. He actually leads all defensemen in scoring this postseason.

The Bruins will need other defensemen to step up if Krug misses games action. Zdeno Chara could see an increased workload if Krug is out for any amount of time. The Bruins captain played 3:56 of the final 5:21 of the third period with Boston having just five healthy defenseman following Krug’s departure.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports