Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Supreme Court’s Decision On Sports Gambling

The United States Supreme Court made a landmark decision that cleared the way for states to legalize sports gambling.
Here’s the decision via ABC:
The justices ruled that a federal law banning states from legalizing sports gambling, called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act or PASPA, was partially unconstitutional because the federal government cannot tell states what laws they can enact.
Congress can regulate sports gambling but “if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own,” according to the court’s opinion.
With the news that sports gambling now could be legal across the country if the states so choose, Twitter reacted accordingly.
Ladies and gentleman, get your wallets ready.
