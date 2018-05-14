Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Supreme Court’s Decision On Sports Gambling

Photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Network Images

The United States Supreme Court made a landmark decision that cleared the way for states to legalize sports gambling.

Here’s the decision via ABC:

The justices ruled that a federal law banning states from legalizing sports gambling, called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act or PASPA, was partially unconstitutional because the federal government cannot tell states what laws they can enact.

Congress can regulate sports gambling but “if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own,” according to the court’s opinion.

With the news that sports gambling now could be legal across the country if the states so choose, Twitter reacted accordingly.

To any bookie I may or may not have had financial dealings with over the years, let’s not worry about what tomorrow holds for our relationship, let’s just cherish the moments we have together now. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 14, 2018

brb, going to go become rich gambling on sports — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 14, 2018

Sports bettors waking up to hear #SCOTUS struck down the federal anti-sports gambling law. pic.twitter.com/j0VNvWBBUM — SportsLine (@SportsLine) May 14, 2018

Happy legal sports gambling day!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 14, 2018

Watching Vegas go to war with the giant European sportsbooks for territory in the sports betting gold rush that's just been unleashed is going to be one of the most fascinating business stories of this generation. — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) May 14, 2018

Legal sports betting is coming – and will ruin America. Or not. It will ruin the stadium experience. Or not. It will ruin the media. (Ha jk media's already ruined.) For @WSJ: https://t.co/mKd1GJPAGq — Jason Gay (@jasongay) May 14, 2018

Ladies and gentleman, get your wallets ready.