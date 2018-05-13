Twitter Roasts LeBron James, Cavs After Blowout Loss To Celtics In Game 1

The Boston Celtics opened Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals with a resounding 108-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Boston used a 25-2 run during the first quarter to open up a large lead, and held off LeBron James and Co. to take a 1-0 series lead heading into Tuesday night’s Game 2.
Cleveland was coming off a four-game series sweep of the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in Round 2 and was the heavy favorite heading into Sunday’s Game 1. But as the Cavs started to get blown off the court by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris, Twitter reacted accordingly by roasting James and the Cavs.
