Tyronn Lue Clearly Didn’t Like This Very Blunt Question About Cavs

LeBron James has been forced to carry the load virtually all season, in large because the Cleveland Cavaliers’ supporting cast — outside of Kevin Love — has continuously failed to pull its weight.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was no different, as the Boston Celtics rolled past the Cavs 96-83 on Wednesday night at TD Garden to take a 3-2 series lead despite James scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Still, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t want to hear it after the game when a reporter asked a very direct question about Cleveland’s roster beyond No. 23.

Here’s the exchange, which you also can watch in the video below:

Reporter: “Do you know what you’re going to get from this team night to night or is it throwing a dart?”

Lue (with an awkward laugh): “What kind of question is that, man?”

Reporter: “Because you guys played really well at home, you won (Games) 3 and 4 — you just said it — so do you know what to expect from this team?”

Lue: “We didn’t play well. I didn’t expect this. I thought we would play better. But we didn’t. We didn’t play well, so now we gotta go home, win Game 6 and come back here for Game 7.”

To be fair, no coach ever wants to hear about his or her team playing like garbage, so Lue’s response was well within reason. Plus, he wasn’t really that pissed. Rather, he just seemed like a guy coming off a tough loss and perhaps even realized there was some validity to the reporter’s question, however blunt it might have been.

Nevertheless, the Cavs are on the brink of elimination, whereas the Celtics are one win away from an improbable NBA Finals berth. And Cleveland will need more from James’ supporting cast Friday night in Game 6 if it’s going to stay alive.

