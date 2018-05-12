UFC’s Nate Diaz Allegedly Involved In Bloody Altercation At MMA Event

Photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in the octagon in almost two years, but that apparently hasn’t stopped him from brawling.

While attending an MMA event in Sacramento, Calif., Diaz allegedly got into a bloody altercation with UFC fighter Clay Guida on Friday night, according to MMA Fighting and “The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated” contestant Tyler Diamond.

Diamond tweeted about the melee and said Diaz instigated the chaos.

Nate Diaz just pushed Clay Guida from behind! & I ended up in the middle & he slapped me while his little entourage surround me. #209Bitches — Tyler Diamond (@TylerD1amond) May 12, 2018

I was talking face to face with Clay, he got pushed & I saw Nate & about ten other dudes so I stepped up with my arms out trying to descalate the situation & Nate then slapped me while one of his groupies rabbit punched me. — Tyler Diamond (@TylerD1amond) May 12, 2018

Diaz was at the event to support his teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at the show hosted by the promotion, Combate Americas. Representatives for both Diaz and Guida haven’t commented on the matter and the promotion is launching an investigation.

After losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 202, Diaz has been inactive in the octagon, but has been linked to fighting Georges St-Pierre at UFC 227.