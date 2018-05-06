Warren Tavern, McCabe’s, Coogan’s To Host Bruins-Lightning Game 5 Budweiser Viewing Parties

Don’t let the 3-1 deficit fool you, Boston Bruins fans: It’s still time to party playoff style.

The B’s are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, and NESN and Budweiser are teaming up to throw viewing parties at Warren Tavern, McCabe’s Bar & Grille and Coogan’s. The Fun starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and runs through the final horn.

Since you can’t be in Tampa to help the Bruins save their season, why not do the next best thing and cheer on the Black-and-Gold with your fellow hockey fanatics? Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET, so make sure you show up early to one of these great parties!