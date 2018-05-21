Warriors’ Kevin Durant Roasts Charles Barkley In Draymond Green’s Defense

Photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Durant stopped Charles Barkley’s show with a mere sentence.

The Golden State Warriors superstar simultaneously trolled the NBA legend and stuck up for teammate Draymond Green on Sunday night during his appearance on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” After the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 126-85 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference final, Barkley had the audacity to ask Durant whether Green is “as annoying in person as he is on television?” Durant’s hilarious response thwarted Barkley’s attempt at insulting Green in front of a national audience.

“You should go talk to him — he’s downstairs,” Durant said deadpan.

Barkley tried to double down by repeating his question but he already had lost the battle, as other members of the “Inside the NBA” cast appeared to side with Durant.

“He (Barkley) ain’t gonna do it,” Shaquille O’Neal said to Durant. “He’s gonna apologize to him.”

Barkley and Green famously engaged in a war of words earlier this month when Barkley claimed he wanted to punch Green in the face during the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green responded by inviting Barkley to punch him next time they crossed paths. Barkley apologized to Green the next day.

Most NBA observers thought the feud had ended, but Barkley resurrected it. Enter Durant, who officially closed it as easily as he shoots jumpers over defenders.