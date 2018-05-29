Warriors’ Steve Kerr Channeled Gregg Popovich With Oddly Short Interview

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Steve Kerr just proved Game 7 is no time to delay in reaching one’s point.

The Golden State Warriors coach gave one of the shortest interviews in NBA history Monday night during Game 7 of his team’s Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors had just endured a rough first quarter when TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge asked Kerr what he thought about the game up to that point.

"I saw one of the worst quarters of basketball we've ever played." Steve Kerr keeping it real with @daldridgetnt after Q1 pic.twitter.com/wgl9CTnGu2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2018

“I saw one of the worst quarters of basketball we’ve ever played, and we’re down five points,” Kerr said. “So, if we can get our act together, we’ll be fine.”

The interview was the second successive game during which Kerr channeled his inner-Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs coach who has a rich history of roasting reporters or leaving them puzzled.

The Warriors took their time responding to Kerr’s call for improvement, as the Rockets led by 11 points at halftime. However, the second was a different story, with the Warriors outscoring the Rockets by 20 points en route to a 101-92 win and a fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.