Warriors Vs. Cavs Fatigue? 2018 NBA Finals Game 1 Doesn’t Sell Out, Per ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will meet in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season when Game 1 is played Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

Many fans, media members and oddsmakers are predicting a short series that results in the Warriors winning their third championship in four years.

That, plus the fact we’ve seen this matchup four straight years, has made for a lackluster amount of excitement entering the 2018 NBA Finals.

Could that be why Game 1 isn’t even sold out? ESPN’s Darren Rovell provided the details in the tweet below.

JUST IN: Game 1 of the NBA Finals is NOT a sellout. Warriors still have hundreds of seats left to sell. Almost 300 upper level seats, 100 lower level seats still available on primary market 15 minutes before tip. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2018

This is embarrassing, not just for the NBA, but also the Warriors.

It’s the NBA Finals. Every ticket should be sold. If that’s difficult to accomplish, then why can’t the extra tickets be donated to various charities?