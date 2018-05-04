Warriors Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking to push their opposition to the brink of elimination Friday night.

The defending champs got their best player back, Steph Curry, in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and they responded by taking a 2-0 series lead. Curry dropped a cool 28 points in his first game since March 23.

With the series now in the Big Easy, the Warriors are looking to take a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead at Smoothie King Center.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors-Pelicans Game 3 online:

When: Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: ESPN