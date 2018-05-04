Warriors Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Golden State Warriors are looking to push their opposition to the brink of elimination Friday night.
The defending champs got their best player back, Steph Curry, in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and they responded by taking a 2-0 series lead. Curry dropped a cool 28 points in his first game since March 23.
With the series now in the Big Easy, the Warriors are looking to take a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead at Smoothie King Center.
Here’s how you can watch Warriors-Pelicans Game 3 online:
When: Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: ESPN
