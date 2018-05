Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets fought all season long for home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs, but it didn’t long for the Golden State Warriors to take it away.

The defending champions took down the top-seeded Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Monday and will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 between the Warriors and Rockets online:

When: Wedneday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT