Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

It all comes down to Game 7.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination with a 115-86 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, setting up a winner-take-all battle Monday night at Toyota Center.

Golden State will be without valuable sixth-man Andre Iguodala, but the Rockets have the more pressing injury concern. Rockets star Chris Paul is out with a hamstring strain that he suffered during the closing seconds of Houston’s Game 5 win. He did not play in Game 6.

The winner of Monday night’s Game 7 will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night after the Cavs beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors-Rockets Game 7:

When: Monday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama