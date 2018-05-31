Was Braden Holtby’s Amazing Save Better Than Tim Thomas’ 2011 Robbery?

OK, Boston Bruins fans. Admit it. You just had flashbacks to 2011.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made an amazing save Wednesday night, robbing Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch in the third period to lift Washington to a 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. It appeared for a split second like Vegas was going to tie the game, but Holtby reached back across the crease with his stick to prevent the puck from going into the net.

The save obviously was huge, as the series now shifts to the nation’s capital tied at one game apiece. But it also probably looked familiar to many Bruins fans who watched netminder Tim Thomas stand on his head en route to a Stanley Cup title in 2011.

In fact, Holtby’s save was eerily similar to this particular save made by Thomas on Steve Downie in Game 5 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

One could argue the stakes were even higher for Holtby’s save, seeing as how it took place in the Stanley Cup Final with Washington trying to avoid a 2-0 series deficit. But Thomas’ save helped preserve a Game 5 victory, and the Bruins, who took a 3-2 series lead at the time, ultimately won in seven games, so there’s something to be said for each.

And from an aesthetic standpoint, well, you can’t go wrong with either stop. Both required excellent awareness, impressive athleticism and, yes, a little bit of luck.

