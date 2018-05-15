Watch 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Online (Live Stream)

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday night in Chicago, where the fortunes of 14-plus teams could change in a profound way.

The Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league during the regular season, so they have the best chance of winning (25 percent) the No. 1 overall draft pick.

There also are several trades at play. For example, if the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick is No. 2 or No. 3 it goes to the Boston Celtics. If it’s anything else, the 76ers get it.

Here’s how to watch this season’s draft lottery online.

When: Tuesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN