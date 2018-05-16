Watch Al Horford Hammer Home One-Handed Dunk In Celtics-Cavs Game 2

BOSTON — Al Horford is anything but average.

During the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, he made his presence felt on the court.

After setting a screen for Terry Rozier, Horford slipped out to the wing and received a pass from the C’s point guard. The star forward then pump-faked Tristan Thompson and blew to the rim, throwing down a monster dunk on J.R. Smith.

Take a look:

Horford followed his highlight-reel dunk with a corner 3-pointer to help the C’s stay within striking distance in the first half.

Boston’s star big man has been incredible during the C’s postseason run, and his stellar play continued Tuesday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images