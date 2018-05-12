Watch All Of Chris Sale’s 15 Strikeouts From Nine-Inning Gem Vs. Toronto

Chris Sale was as good as he’s ever been Friday night, but somehow he still wasn’t good enough.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander gave up three runs in nine innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying a career-high with 15 strikeouts in the process. Unfortunately, Sale eventually watched Boston lose 5-3 in the 12th inning after Luke Maile hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Brian Johnson.

To see each of Sale’s 15 K’s against Toronto, watch the video below:

Electric stuff.

To state the obvious: Friday night’s start was a positive one for sale. Perhaps more important than the strikeouts, however, was the fact that Sale surrendered zero walks.

The Red Sox ace typically displays magnificent command, but he was (relatively) wild through his first eight starts of the season, issuing 11 walks and hitting five batters.

Through nine starts this year, Sale is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA, 0.897 WHIP and 78 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images