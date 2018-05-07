Watch Andrew Benintendi Assist With Marriage Proposal Before Red Sox Game

Saturday turned out to be quite the day at the ballpark for Andrew Benintendi.

Before going 3-for-5 with a triple and a double in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers, Benintendi helped out with a marriage proposal at Globe Life Park.

During batting practice before the game, the star outfielder delivered a special baseball to a woman whose now-fiancée was waiting in the wings with a ring and a certain question.

Check out NESN’s Guerin Austin recap the moment in the video below:

It's hard not to be romantic about baseball. pic.twitter.com/4i5EgIbKM0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 7, 2018

We wonder if Benintendi will be invited to the wedding.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports