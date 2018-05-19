Watch Astros Fan Ream Out Her Husband For Interfering With Fair Ball

Things got a bit awkward Friday night in Houston.
During the seventh inning of the Astros’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, Houston second baseman Tony Kemp broke a 1-1 tie by lining a go-ahead double down the right field line with men on first and second. The hit scored one run, but it likely would’ve scored another, had it not been for a man reaching over and interfering with the ball. After the understandable brain fart, the man received a heavy scolding from his wife.
Check this out:
Yikes.
Here’s another look:
The play proved inconsequential, as George Springer drove in the runner later in the inning and the Astros went on to win. Still, imagine if there had been a different outcome?
After the game, Valerie Dominy took to Twitter to apologize for her husband’s transgressions.
Hey, hard to fault the guy for wanting to get a souvenir for his daughter.
Kudos to Kemp for taking the whole thing in stride.
Good stuff.
Consider this your first and only warning, Mr. Dominy.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
