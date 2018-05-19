MLB

Watch Astros Fan Ream Out Her Husband For Interfering With Fair Ball

by on Sat, May 19, 2018 at 12:41PM
Things got a bit awkward Friday night in Houston.

During the seventh inning of the Astros’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, Houston second baseman Tony Kemp broke a 1-1 tie by lining a go-ahead double down the right field line with men on first and second. The hit scored one run, but it likely would’ve scored another, had it not been for a man reaching over and interfering with the ball. After the understandable brain fart, the man received a heavy scolding from his wife.

Check this out:

Yikes.

Here’s another look:

The play proved inconsequential, as George Springer drove in the runner later in the inning and the Astros went on to win. Still, imagine if there had been a different outcome?

After the game, Valerie Dominy took to Twitter to apologize for her husband’s transgressions.

Hey, hard to fault the guy for wanting to get a souvenir for his daughter.

Kudos to Kemp for taking the whole thing in stride.

Good stuff.

Consider this your first and only warning, Mr. Dominy.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images

