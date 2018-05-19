Watch Astros Fan Ream Out Her Husband For Interfering With Fair Ball

Things got a bit awkward Friday night in Houston.

During the seventh inning of the Astros’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, Houston second baseman Tony Kemp broke a 1-1 tie by lining a go-ahead double down the right field line with men on first and second. The hit scored one run, but it likely would’ve scored another, had it not been for a man reaching over and interfering with the ball. After the understandable brain fart, the man received a heavy scolding from his wife.

Check this out:

Yikes.

Here’s another look:

The play proved inconsequential, as George Springer drove in the runner later in the inning and the Astros went on to win. Still, imagine if there had been a different outcome?

After the game, Valerie Dominy took to Twitter to apologize for her husband’s transgressions.

welp. Sorry @astros My husband did not see Kemps hit since he was shelling peanuts for our 5 year old daughter at her FIRST ever game. When he looked over the wall it was foul and he wanted to get the ball for his baby. I'm not a jerk wife and he knows baseball. — Valerie Dominy (@AMDEventPlans) May 19, 2018

Hey, hard to fault the guy for wanting to get a souvenir for his daughter.

Kudos to Kemp for taking the whole thing in stride.

Next game yll come to find me and I’ll sign something for you guys. Tell him just be happy we won!👌🏽 #NoHardFeelings https://t.co/5FGOHyl97c — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) May 19, 2018

Good stuff.

Consider this your first and only warning, Mr. Dominy.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images