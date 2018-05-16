Watch Brad Stevens’ Chilling Pregame Speech Before Celtics’ Game 2 Win Vs. Cavs

Brad Stevens has pulled all the right strings for the Boston Celtics during their postseason run, and we got a glimpse into his lockerroom magic Tuesday night.
Prior to the Celtics’ 107-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden, Stevens gave a brilliant pregame speech that will make anyone want to run through a wall. But in the most Brad Stevens way possible.
Take a listen:
Boston endured a massive night from LeBron James (42 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) and stormed back from a seven-point halftime deficit to take a 2-0 series lead.
But don’t expect Stevens to gush after the win, we’re sure he’ll have plenty of things for the C’s to sharpen up before Saturday’s Game 3.
