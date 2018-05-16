Watch Brad Stevens’ Chilling Pregame Speech Before Celtics’ Game 2 Win Vs. Cavs

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Stevens has pulled all the right strings for the Boston Celtics during their postseason run, and we got a glimpse into his lockerroom magic Tuesday night.

Prior to the Celtics’ 107-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden, Stevens gave a brilliant pregame speech that will make anyone want to run through a wall. But in the most Brad Stevens way possible.

Take a listen:

"Champions do ordinary things better than everybody else does em." Brad Stevens WIRED for the @celtics in Game 2 on @ESPNNBA #CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/a2uSRqTwSc — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018

Boston endured a massive night from LeBron James (42 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) and stormed back from a seven-point halftime deficit to take a 2-0 series lead.

But don’t expect Stevens to gush after the win, we’re sure he’ll have plenty of things for the C’s to sharpen up before Saturday’s Game 3.