Watch Capitals Fans Party Like It’s 1998 After Long-Awaited Playoff Win

Washington Capitals fans have waited four presidential administrations for this.

D.C.’s denizens watched their hockey club finally get over the hump Wednesday night, as the Capitals blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1998.

BELIEVE IT! THE WASHINGTON CAPITALS ARE GOING TO THE 2018 #STANLEYCUP FINAL! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mQxQuXxeYn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 24, 2018

The achievement was particularly sweet for the Capitals, who won the Presidents’ Trophy in each of the last two seasons only to get bounced in the second round both times.

So, you’ll forgive Cavs fans if they didn’t act like they’ve been there before.

Here was the in-game scene at Washington’s Capital One Arena, which hosted a Game 7 watch party for the contest in Tampa:

After the Caps sealed the victory, fans flooded the steps of D.C.’s National Portrait Gallery to create a pretty incredible scene usually reserved for championship celebrations.

The scene outside the Capital One Arena viewing party last night after the #Caps defeated the Lightning 4-0 in Game 7. Expect more of the same when the Stanley Cup Finals start next Monday. More fan photos from the celebration coming this morning. Video by Jeffrey Goldgeier. pic.twitter.com/sKlFtzS5D4 — WAMU 88.5 (@wamu885) May 24, 2018

Looks like the city forgot to grease those light poles.

Washington’s win guarantees we’ll see a similarly wild celebration after the Stanley Cup Final. The Capitals never have won a Stanley Cup in their 43 year-history as a franchise, while the Vegas Golden Knights will look to become the first expansion team ever — in any sport — to win a title in its inaugural season.

Game 1 is set for Monday in Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images