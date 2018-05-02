Watch Cardinals’ Kolten Wong Fall After Trying To Douse Teammate In Walkoff Win

Photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kolten Wong was just trying to keep the tradition of the walkoff water cooler shower alive for the St. Louis Cardinals after Yadier Molina hit the game-winning single Tuesday night.

After the 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning, the Cards mobbed Molina at first base and were heading towards the outfield. Wong was behind the team, carrying the large cooler of water and went to douse his teammate with it.

But Wong couldn’t quite complete the feat and fell down in the process:

The second baseman found humor in the whole situation, though, taking to Twitter late Tuesday night.

I meant to do that I swear!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6fkeEhMOqF — Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) May 2, 2018

Wong wasn’t injured in the fall and Molina avoided getting soaked during the celebration.