Watch Chris Sale Make Anthony Alford Look Silly With Insane Slider

Chris Sale’s slider is the work of a magician. Just ask Anthony Alford.

The Boston Red Sox starter struck out the Toronto Blue Jays left fielder in the fourth inning of the two sides’ contest Friday, and Sale finished him off in quite the fashion.

With the count at 1-2, the lefty unleashed an 81 mph slider that darted across the plate and got Alford to take a pretty hideous swing in an attempt to make contact.

Take a look:

Can’t exactly blame Alford for looking as silly as he did.

It is no secret that Sale has unreal stuff, but every time he takes the mound, it seems like he finds yet another way to outdo himself.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images