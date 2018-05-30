Watch Citi Field Fire Rage In Display Case; FDNY Puts Out Blaze

Todd Frazier and David Wright presumably had nothing to do with the heat coming from one corner of Citi Field.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the New York Mets home field in Queens, N.Y., with flames and smoke billowing out of one of the stadium entrances. The New York City Fire Department said the fire started in a display case and injured no one, according to NBC New York.

FDNYalerts QNS ALL HANDS 120-01 ROOSEVELT AVE, (CITI FIELD STADIUM) FIRE IN A DISPLAY CASE, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) May 30, 2018

Television station NY1 captured video of the sizable blaze.

More bad news for the struggling Mets. The FDNY was forced to put out a fire that broke out at Citi Field. (Video courtesy Instagram user raul.jimenezii) pic.twitter.com/2F2lqbevgB — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 30, 2018

A witness told NBC New York a loud explosion preceded the fire.

“Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire,” the witness said.

The Citi Field fire occurred on an off-day at the park, as the Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night at Sun Trust Park.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images