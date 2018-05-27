Watch Danica Patrick’s Emotional Reaction After Wreck In 2018 Indy 500

Danica Patrick’s racing career came to a disappointing end Sunday afternoon.

During Lap 68 of the 2018 Indianapolis 500, Patrick got loose in Turn 2 and slammed her GoDaddy racer into the wall. After being released from the infield hospital, an emotional Patrick spoke to reporters about what happened.

Watch her reaction in the video below, courtesy of WISH-TV’s Meghan McKeown:

Danica Patrick is checked, cleared, and released. Here she explains what happens 👇🏼 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/OLmohf01wA — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 27, 2018

Patrick, of course, was equally emotional after her NASCAR career ended in similar fashion in the 2018 Daytona 500.

If her racing career truly is over, the motorsports world owes her a great debt for shattering numerous barriers. The 36-year-old isn’t done breaking down walls just yet, however.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Images