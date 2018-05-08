Watch Evgeny Kuznetsov Send Capitals To Conference Final With OT Goal

For each of the last three seasons, the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and in the previous two, the Caps fell.

Consider the page turned in 2018.

Washington beat the Pens in six games thanks to an overtime winner from Evgeny Kuznetsov in Monday’s tilt at PPG Paints Arena. After getting the puck on a breakaway, Kuznetsov slipped it through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray.

Take a look:

Nothing quite like playoff hockey.

The Caps have been notorious for being unable to get over the proverbial playoff hum, but things are looking up for Washington, which will make its first appearance in the conference final since the 1997-98 season. The Capitals will face the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images