Watch Gareth Bale Score Stunning Bicycle Kick Goal In Champions League Final

Sometimes in sports, you’re left with no other move than to tip your cap to your opponent.

That certainly was the case for Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

In the 63rd minute of the match at NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, Ukraine, Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead over the Reds with a spectacular bicycle kick goal. While Marcelo’s cross was a bit high, the Welsh forward made up for it by elevating and beating goalkeeper Loris Karius with a powerful left-footed strike.

Check out Bale’s world-class finish in the video below:

GARETH. BALE. One of the greatest goals EVER. Watch it a billion times. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/2m4BzFrvQY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 26, 2018

Real Madrid’s second goal certainly was more dazzling than their first, which saw Karim Benzema find the back of the net thanks to a mindless error from Karius.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports