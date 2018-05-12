Watch Hanley Ramirez Crush Sixth Home Run Of Season Vs. Blue Jays

If you make a mistake against Hanley Ramirez, he’s going to make you pay.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada discovered this the hard way Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

In the third inning of the middle game between the Boston Red Sox and their American League East foe, Estrada left an 0-1 pitch right over the heart of the plate, which Ramirez clobbered for a two-run shot.

Check out Ramirez’s round-tripper in the video below:

Hanley Ramirez's sixth home run of the season got over the fence in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/1wA1kEHJ3z — NESN (@NESN) May 12, 2018

Ramirez has been surging at the dish of late, as he’s collected at least one hit in seven of his last nine games. Furthermore, he now has three home runs in his last four games.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports