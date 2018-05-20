Watch J.D. Martinez Blast Second Home Run Of Red Sox-Orioles, Tie MLB Lead

The addition of J.D. Martinez to the Boston Red Sox lineup has proven to be one of the best signings of the offseason.

The 30-year-old slugger hit an opposite-field homer around the Pesky Pole in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, then hit a 2-run blast to center field in the fifth frame. His second homer put the Red Sox up 5-0.

Here’s a look at Martinez’s 15th home run of the season, which ties him with teammate Mookie Betts for the major league lead.

That’s some real power by Martinez. Not many players are capable of hitting a baseball that far at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow TownsonUSA TODAY Sports