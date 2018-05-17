Watch J.D. Martinez Blast Two-Run Home Run In First Inning Vs. Orioles

J.D. Martinez has done it again.

The designated hitter wasted no time getting the Boston Red Sox on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning off Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Watch his home run leave Fenway Park below:

No it's not deja vu or #TBT, J.D. Martinez has simply hit another two-run home run in the first inning. Catch #redsox vs #orioles now on NESN and NESN Go! https://t.co/dzBgPnOFTs pic.twitter.com/lAb7hJU6n8 — NESN (@NESN) May 17, 2018

Crushed.

This is the second night in a row Martinez has crushed a two-run shot in the first inning. He went yard Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics in the opening frame as well.

The homer marked the 13th on the season for Martinez, which ties him for most on the team with Mookie Betts. It also marked his fourth home run in five games.

