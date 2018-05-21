Watch J.D. Martinez, Manny Machado Tell Each Other How Great They Are

Two of baseball’s greatest hitters appear to share some mutual respect.

Shortly after J.D. Martinez blasted his second home run of the game Sunday at Fenway Park, NESN’s cameras captured the Boston Red Sox designated hitter exchanging some words/hand gestures with Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

This was the exact opposite of a disagreement, though.

We’re no baseball sign language experts, but Martinez appears to tell Machado the Red Sox need four outfielders to defend him, a classy acknowledgment of Machado’s power to all fields.

Machado comes back with a compliment of his own, signaling to Martinez that he could never hit an opposite field home run as far as the Sox slugger launched to right-center field in the fifth inning of Boston’s eventual 5-0 win. (Machado even adds a flex as a nod to J.D.’s strength.)

Oh, you two.

These guys have plenty of reason to smile, as they’re off to torrid starts to the 2018 season. Here’s where each player ranks among Major League Baseball’s leaders entering Monday:

Martinez

Batting average: T-2nd (.343)

Home runs: T-1st (15)

RBIs: 2nd (41)

Hits: 5th (60)

OPS: 2nd (1.077)

Machado

Batting average: T-2nd (.343)

Home runs: T-3rd (14)

RBIs: 1st (42)

Hits: T-1st (61)

OPS: 4th (1.070)

Those gaudy numbers are grounds for some back-patting.

