Watch James Harden Put Draymond Green On A Poster With Vicious Dunk

James Harden has received a lot of criticism, and many of it deserved, for his performance through three games of the Western Conference finals.
But the Houston Rockets guard is having himself a tremendous first half of Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
Harden sent Twitter into a frenzy Tuesday night when he put Draymond Green on a poster with a vicious left-handed dunk, plus the foul.
Wow.
Harden finished the first half with 21 points on 11-for-14 shooting. The Warriors, however, led the Rockets ? at halftime.
Golden State entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.
