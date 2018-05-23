Watch James Harden Put Draymond Green On A Poster With Vicious Dunk

James Harden has received a lot of criticism, and many of it deserved, for his performance through three games of the Western Conference finals.

But the Houston Rockets guard is having himself a tremendous first half of Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Harden sent Twitter into a frenzy Tuesday night when he put Draymond Green on a poster with a vicious left-handed dunk, plus the foul.

Another look at The Beard 🔨 pic.twitter.com/P59tynAGsj — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2018

Wow.

Harden finished the first half with 21 points on 11-for-14 shooting. The Warriors, however, led the Rockets ? at halftime.

Golden State entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

