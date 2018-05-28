Watch Jayson Tatum, LeBron James Embrace After Cavs Top Celtics In Game 7

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum’s stellar rookie campaign came to a screeching halt Sunday night at TD Garden.

Despite scoring a team-high 24 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Tatum and the Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 87-79.

As everyone expected, LeBron James delivered when it mattered most. The Cavs star scored a game-high 35 points to go along with 15 rebounds and nine assists to reach his eighth (!) straight NBA Finals.

Players from each team exchanged high fives and hugs after the final buzzer sounded, but James appeared to go out of his way to embrace Tatum and share a message with the 20-year-old.

Check it out:

Respect. The King x The Rook. pic.twitter.com/VQ4SYBV6E7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2018

This wasn’t the first time Tatum and James directly crossed paths in Game 7. Late in the fourth quarter, the Duke product soared to the rim for a monster dunk right over The King.

But after all was said and done, James’ spectacular season continues, while Tatum and the C’s embark on the offseason.