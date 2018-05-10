Watch Jayson Tatum Make Robert Covington Look Silly With Step-Back Shot

BOSTON — Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum has averaged more 20 points per game in his team’s second-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Robert Covington is one reason why.

The usually defensively sound 76ers forward hasn’t been able to slow down Tatum all series, and the Celtics forward scored on him again in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 5 with a fantastic step-back move that made Covington fall down.

Wow.

Covington’s poor 3-point shooting and shaky defense has made him a liability in this series.

The Celtics led the series 3-1 entering Game 5 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports