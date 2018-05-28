Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down Monster Dunk Over LeBron James In Game 7

Jayson Tatum is not fazed by the bright lights.

The Boston Celtics rookie forward came out firing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night and continued his stellar performance in the fourth quarter.

With under seven minutes remaining in the frame, Tatum elevated for a huge dunk, and he did so right in the face of LeBron James.

Check out Tatum posterize King James in the video below:

Now that certainly will make the highlight reels.

Considering James was one of Tatum’s childhood idols, that colossal slam must have been a surreal moment for the 20-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports