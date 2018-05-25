Watch Kobe Bryant Break Down Film Of Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Vs. Cavs

Jaylen Brown has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s bright young stars this season, and his continued production will be for important for the Boston Celtics to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

As such, NBA legend Kobe Bryant took a look at Brown’s play against the Cavs thus far in an excerpt of his “Detail” series for ESPN.

Bryant pointed out Brown’s role in attacking the basket and forcing Cleveland’s defense to collapse in transition. The former Los Angeles Lakers star also spoke about the importance of the Celtics running together while pushing the pace.

Check out Bryant’s film breakdown in the video below.

Brown has been aggressive this postseason and looks like a legitimate star in the making. But he’s still just 21 years old with room for growth, so it might be worth picking Bryant’s brain at some point, if possible.

For now, Brown and the Celtics have their work cut out for them. They’re one win away from reaching the NBA Finals, with Game 6 coming up Friday night in Cleveland, where the C’s struggled while suffering back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images