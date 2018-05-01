Watch Las Vegas Broadcaster Go Nuts On Air After Golden Knights OT Win

For the third time in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights needed overtime to decide the winner.

Fox5 Las Vegas was live on air when the Golden Knights netted the game-winner against the San Jose Sharks on Monday to take a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4.

The win sent Fox5 chief meteorologist Ted Pretty into a frenzy as the broadcast was looking into the Vegas watch party, where fans started celebrating wildly after William Karlsson sealed the 4-3 victory for Vegas.

Take a look:

The Golden Knights won while we were live tonight and here's the reaction from our totally impartial journalist @tedpretty. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Dg2Fqe5Dz — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 1, 2018

The series shifts back to Vegas on Wednesday night for Game 4 where the Golden Knights look to continue their incredible inaugural season.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images