Watch LeBron James Meet Terry Rozier At Rim With Incredible Game 7 Block

BOSTON — The most memorable moment of LeBron James’ career might be his chasedown block late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

James’ block on Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier in the third quarter of Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals will be on his highlight-reel for many years, too.

Rozier stole a pass and raced down court with James waiting at the basket. The scabs forward rose up and stuffed Rozier, bringing the Cavs bench to its feet and creating a stern look on James’ face.

Wow.

It was James’ second block of the game.

The winner of Game 7 will play the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, which begins May 31.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports