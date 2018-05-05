Watch Lightning’s Dan Girardi Score Overtime Winner Vs. Bruins In Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading back home with a commanding lead in tow.

In Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Dan Girardi scored an overtime game-winner just 3:18 into the extra frame to give the Bolts a 3-1 series lead.

After the Bruins struggled to clear their own zone, Alex Killorn threw a puck to the front of the net as he dashed toward the end boards. The puck deflected off the skate of Bruins forward Brian Gionta, and was deflected again by Girardi’s stick into the back of the net.

Take a look:

Any type of goal is a good one in OT. Dan Girardi just scored an important one for a 3-1 series lead for the @TBLightning. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Wi3rCXahXW — NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2018

The Lightning will look to bring the series to a close Sunday at Amalie Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images